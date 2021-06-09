Thank you for Reading.

TARA LYNN "TT" DOLIN, 33 of Charleston passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at CAMC-Memorial Division. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will be in the Thaxton Cemetery, Alum Creek. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Dolin family.

