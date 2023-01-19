Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

TERRY THAXTON, 67, born and raised in Hurricane went to be with his mother and father, Ruth and James Thaxton, and his granddaughter, Olivia Marie Waugh on Sunday January 15, 2023.

Terry has been a well known figure in the Hurricane Community as owner of Terry Thaxton

Tags

Recommended for you