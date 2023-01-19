Chapman Funeral Home
TERRY THAXTON, 67, born and raised in Hurricane went to be with his mother and father, Ruth and James Thaxton, and his granddaughter, Olivia Marie Waugh on Sunday January 15, 2023.
Terry has been a well known figure in the Hurricane Community as owner of Terry Thaxton
Excavating for over 40 years. He also enjoyed farming and working horses at his farm in Kentucky. Anyone that knew Terry, knows that he never met a stranger and could talk your ear off about anything. He would do anything he could to help someone out. He has also been an avid supporter of autism awareness for his grandson Gabrial who always had the most special place in his heart.
His grandkids have been the light in his eye.
He is survived by his wife: Donna Thaxton; daughters: Tiffany (Daniel) Hinkle, Penny
(Kevin) Chambers, Kim (David) Smith and Katie O'Rear; grandchildren: Gabrial and Mikaylah Lippert, Nathaniel (Taylor) Waugh, Mollie Waugh, Tyler and John Smith; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Remi Waugh, as well as countless friends in the community.
The family would like to thank the Hurricane Police and Fire Departments for their excellent care as well as the staff of CAMC Teays Valley ER during this time.
In lieu of flowers, support Autism Research with memorial donations to the Facebook Fundraiser for Autism Speaks, "Gabrial's Gang 2023".