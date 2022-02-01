Chapman Funeral Home
THELMA LOUISE COMER passed away on January 28, 2022, at her home in Hurricane, West Virginia after a prolonged illness from a stroke. Born July 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Blair and Narabel Nichols from Webster Springs, WV. She had three brothers Richard, Ronnie, and Bob Nichols. She grew up and attended High School in Dunbar, WV. After World War II, she graduated and met her husband, Eben Cross Comer. In 1946 they got married and moved to Hurricane, WV in 1955. She was happily married for 68 years, attended church with family at First Baptist, taught Sunday school, and raised three children. She worked at Putnam General Hospital as a receptionist, and helped care for and raise her grandchildren.
After losing her husband Eben, of sixty-eight years, she is survived by one brother: Richard Nichols, two sisters-in-law: Dorothy Nichols and Madaline Nichols, three children: Karen Dotson, John Comer, and Gregory Comer, two daughters-in-law: Yong Comer and Lisa Comer, eight grandchildren: Chad Gilbert, Celeste Gilbert, Janie Mills, Johnnie Comer, Jennifer Patrick, Stephanie Smith, Stacy Hay, Breanna Sparks, and thirteen great grandchildren.
We would like to make special mention of granddaughter, Celeste Gilbert, who has given care over the last five years. We would also like to express gratitude to all of those who have demonstrated their love and concern for Mrs. Comer and her family.
Graveside service for Thelma will be 11 a.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Hurricane WV with Pastor Jim Dennis officiating.
Friends may visit 30 minutes prior to the service.