Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

THOMAS GARTLEY, 77, of Hurricane passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at CAMC-General Division, Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 162 Tiger Way, Scott Depot. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed during all services. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Gartley family.

