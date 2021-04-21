THOMAS GARTLEY, age 77, of Teays Valley went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2021 due to a traumatic fall. Thomas was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, after graduating Morgantown High School, he attended West Virginia Tech. upon earning his degree, he became a teacher at Dupont High School. He taught mechanical arts and shop class. In addition to teaching, he coached the girls'
Tennis team. After retiring from Dupont High School he continued his love of teaching and coaching by pursuing opportunities as the volleyball and tennis coach for Andrew Jackson Middle School. Thomas concluded his 60 year coaching career as the tennis coach for St. Albans High School. He was an active member of Hampton Baptist Church and for the past 20 years a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Another one of Thomas' life passions was singing in the church choir.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susie Gartley, his son, Brian Gartley, his wife, Heather, and granddaughters' Alexa and Reka, his daughter Krissy Gartley Whiting and grandson Zach Whiting, his step-daughter Lisa Ruggieri and her husband, Rick. He is also survived by his only brother John Gartley and his wife, Lynn. Thomas is preceded in death by his Parents, John and Lucille Gartley.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot, WV. Viewing for friends and family is 10 - 11 a.m., at the Church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560
You may share memories of Thomas by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
