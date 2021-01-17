Thomas Leo Watson

THOMAS LEO "DOC" WATSON, 85, of Hurricane passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at home.
Born June 29, 1935, he was a son of the late James H. Watson and Elva Elizabeth Watson Stover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Roger Wayne and Lewis "Henry" Watson and sister, Phyllis Ann Watson McClanahan.
Doc was a graduate of Winfield High School and attended Concord College. He received his Education degree from West Virginia State College and Master's degree in Education from Marshall University. Retired from the school system, he coached basketball, football and golf in Putnam, Jackson, Mason and Lincoln counties. He proudly served in the US Army for two years. He enjoyed farming and was a talented musician who enjoyed playing music with his friends.
He is survived by his brother, Russell Leonard Watson (Carolyn) of Winfield; niece, Julie Watson Smith; nephews, Rusty Watson, Lee McClanahan and Scott McClanahan; companion of 30 years, Cathy Thacker of Milton and longtime friend, Bobby Bennett.
He will be laid to rest privately in Mount Vernon Cemetery with Pastor Josh Scarberry officiating. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society, 301 RHL Blvd., #6, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Watson family.