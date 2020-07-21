THOMAS MILAM Tom was born June 22, 1945 and passed away July 14, 2020 after a long illness.
Tom was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was retired from Dow Chemical. He was a life-long resident of Nitro, WV.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lana; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Milam; and his brother, Danny.
Surviving are his cousins, Donald and Lyle David Milam and Bobby Husoniolar; his life-long friend, John Czenszak; and his caretaker, Jean Bryan. A special thanks to the staff at Sweetbrier Assisted Living, Dunbar, WV.
At Tom's request, there will be no service. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Milam family.