Thomas "Tom" Edward Orrison
THOMAS "TOM" EDWARD ORRISON 65, of Winfield, WV went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2023. He fought a courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Tom was born on November 23, 1957 to the late William E. and Sue Orrison in Evansville, Indiana. He was a 1975 graduate of Winfield High School, attended West Virginia University and Marshall University. He spent his career as a salesman for McJunkin Corporation (MRC Global) and retired in 2020. He was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church.

