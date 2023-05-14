Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
THOMAS "TOM" EDWARD ORRISON 65, of Winfield, WV went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2023. He fought a courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Tom was born on November 23, 1957 to the late William E. and Sue Orrison in Evansville, Indiana. He was a 1975 graduate of Winfield High School, attended West Virginia University and Marshall University. He spent his career as a salesman for McJunkin Corporation (MRC Global) and retired in 2020. He was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Debbie Orrison of Winfield; daughter: Sarah Beakes (Ben) of Cross Lanes; son: Drew Orrison (Jessica) of Charleston and his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Chloe and Cooper Beakes of Cross Lanes. In addition, he is survived by his father and mother-in-law: Mike and Mary Lou Albert of St. Albans and sister-in-law: Angela Potter of St. Albans.
Tom was known throughout the community for his "larger than life" personality and never met a stranger. He was known as one of the "good guys" and was held in high regard with his co-workers and friends. Tom loved his family fiercely and, with his wife Debbie, created a beautiful life and legacy.
The family would like to give deepest thanks to the wonderful medical care Tom received over the past few months at CAMC Memorial Medical ICU and Select Specialty Hospital of Charleston. Dr. Jamie Meeks and Dr. James Perry both provided Tom with exceptional care during his final months and the family is incredibly grateful for their wisdom and kind hearts.
Funeral Service for Tom will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Winfield, WV with Rev. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery Winfield, WV.
Friends may visit the family from 12 Noon until 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Tom's name to: Winfield United Methodist Church 20 Radwin Dr. Winfield, WV 25213 or Cross Lanes Christian School "Tom Orrison Memorial Fund" 5330 Floradale Dr. Cross Lanes, WV 25313.