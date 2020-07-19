Essential reporting in volatile times.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
THOMAS WAYNE MILAM was born June 22, 1945, and passed away July 14, 2020, after a long illness. At Tom's request, there will be no service. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Milam family.