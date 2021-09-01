Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
TOBY ANN GILKESON, 82, of Scott Depot passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by love.
Born July 25, 1939 in Hemlock, she was a daughter of the late Julius Homer and Edith Mary Fox Bragg. She was also preceded in death by her Brother and sister-in-law, Julius and Loretta Bragg, her first husband, Lloyd and her second husband and soulmate, Charles "Buck" Gilkeson.
Toby loved crafts and going out to eat. She simply enjoyed being with family and friends and also country line dancing.
Surviving are her nieces, Sherry, Rhonda, Kristie and Stacy; several great-nieces and nephews; step-son, Doug Gilkeson. She is also survived by several cousins including Diane Pendleton of TN, Gene Ferrell of St. Albans as well as a host of family and friends whom she loved.
At her request, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill. Visitation will be held from 11am to 12 Noon Friday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to the Visiting Angels for their care and compassion especially Tiffany and Gail. Also her Teays Valley neighbors and friends including Cathy, Karen, Elaine, Mary and John as well as all of the aides who cared for her the last few years.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve Toby and her family.