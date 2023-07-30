Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
TOM G. SAWYER 87, of Hurricane, WV passed away on July 27, 2023 at his home.
He was born on August 2, 1935 to the late Tom and Kathryn Totman Sawyer in Lancaster, OH. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother: John Sawyer and his sister: Sandy Mandeville.
Tom was retired from Western Publishing, where he was over sales of the Golden Books distributed to children, he also worked tirelessly at the Community Cupboard, not only assisting with food but many needs for the community. Tom enjoyed playing golf and was a former member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Course for many years, he was also instrumental in the Winfield Football Boosters to help build Winfield Middle School Stadium and active in the Buffalo Booster Program as well. Tom was an avid fan of Marshall University and West Virginia University sports and enjoyed attending games until he was no longer able.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Phyllis M. Chapman Sawyer; his children: Glenna (Kenny) Ragle, Mike Sawyer and Joan Turner all of Hurricane, WV; his grandchildren: Derek (Brittany) Ragle, Kendra (Chris) White, MacKenzie Sawyer and Tessa Turner; great grandchildren: Dawson, Cooper, Duke and Briggs; and his sister: Dixie Sawyer of Columbus, OH.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. John United Methodist Church 4536 Teays Valley Road Scott Depot, WV with Rev. Jim McCune officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery Hurricane, WV.