Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

TOM G. SAWYER 87, of Hurricane, WV passed away on July 27, 2023 at his home.

He was born on August 2, 1935 to the late Tom and Kathryn Totman Sawyer in Lancaster, OH. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother: John Sawyer and his sister: Sandy Mandeville.

