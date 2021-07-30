VELEAIR COURTLANDT "CORT" SMITH II, 90, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Smith family.
