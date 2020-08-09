VELMA SAMANTHA VAN VUREN HIGHLEY, 72, of Scott Depot entered into God's almighty kingdom early Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at her home.
Velma or "Sam" as she was known, is survived by her husband, Don Highley whom she married on November 18, 1967. She is also survived by her sons, Don, Jr, Shane and Drew (Heather); her sister, Violet Osborn (Robert); brother, Varen Van Vuren (Fern); four grandchildren, Jakob, Kyle, Jake and Zoe as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sam was born August 15, 1947 as the daughter of Hans and Clara Van Vuren. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Edward.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar with Rev. Robert Highley officiating. The procession will meet at the cemetery administration building at 1:45 p.m. You may also visit her tribute page at Chapman.FuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
