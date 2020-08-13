VELMA SAMANTHA VAN VUREN HIGHLEY, passed away August 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar. The procession will meet at the cemetery administration building at 1:45pm. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Highley family.
