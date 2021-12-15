Vernon "Skip" Browning Sr.

Chapman Funeral Home
VERNON "SKIP" DALE BROWNING, SR. died on December 11, 2021 at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Denny and Pearl Browning; sister: Ella Jean Collins; loving son: Alexander Todd Browning; and precious granddaughter: Amanda Lee Browning.
Skip joined the United States Marine Corps as a teenager affording him the opportunity serve his country and see the world. He was superintendent of the City of Saint Albans Municipal Utility Commission and retired from the South Putnam Public Service District. He was also a member of Robinson United Methodist Church, Browns Creek. He was an avid sports fan especially his beloved WVU mountaineers.
He is survived by his wife: Carrie, having shared 67 years together; his daughter: Verna Coll (Kevin); and his son: Vernon Jr. (Cecelia); 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many cherished brother and sister-in-law's, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be 3 p.m., Wednesday December 15, 2021 at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London WV with Pastor Claudia Fizer and Pastor Steve Inman (Retired) officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations in Skip's name to Robinson Unite Methodist Church 3085 Browns Creek Rd., Saint Albans, WV 25177.