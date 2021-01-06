Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

VIRGINIA KATHERN HILL, 91, Passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Due to Covid 19 there will be no public service. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Hill family.