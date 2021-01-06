VIRGINIA KATHERN HILL, 91, Passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Due to Covid 19 there will be no public service. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Hill family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.