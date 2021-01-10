VIRGINIA KATHERN HILL, 91, of Scott Depot, left this earth to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021.
She was born January 26, 1929 the daughter of the late Thomas and Olive Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 73 Years, Dale Clarence Hill; sister, Elizabeth Comer and brother, Robert Young.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Hill; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Young; nieces, Joy Mitchell, Beth Fleming and several nieces and nephews by marriage.
Kathern was a founding member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot, which she loved. She was a homemaker who loved others.
Due to the current public health crisis and concern for the health and welfare of our family and friends, there will be no public service.
In remembrance, instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Building Fund, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560. Interment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
