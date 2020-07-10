Virginia Lee Null

VIRGINIA LEE "GINNY" NULL, 75, of Red House, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born March 29, 1945, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a daughter of the late Chester Albert and Alice Louise Nauert Huff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll "Eddie" Null, and her brother, Robert Huff.
As her husband, Ginny was very patriotic. She served her country with the United States Army as a medical Lab Specialist and also worked as a registered nurse as a civilian.
Surviving are her daughters, Dorene Null (Dale) of Tennessee, Linda Howie (James) of Germany, Michelle Guess (Jason) of Tennessee. She is also survived by all of her grandchildren, whom she cherished: Brooke and Austin Guess, Steven, Megan, Adam and Alley Howie.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV, where masks are required.
You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve the Null family.