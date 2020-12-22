WALTER RAY THOMAS, 76, of Scott Depot passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Ray was an equipment operator for CSX Railroad and retired after 46 years, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Emmy Thomas; his brother, Merlin Thomas and granddaughter, Teressa O'Brien.
He leaves behind two sons, Timothy and wife, Penny Thomas of Scott Depot and Frankie and wife, Carma Thomas of Leon; several grandchildren, Jeffery Thomas, Robert Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Hunter Thomas and Blaine Thomas; and one great-grandchild, Alexander Thomas. In addition, he also leaves behind his two dogs, Bandit and Harley Thomas; his nephew and best friend, Waylon Thomas.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Thomas family.