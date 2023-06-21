Wendell E. Rose Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website WENDELL E. ROSE 79, of Hurricane, West Virginia passed away on June 17, 2023. Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Rose family arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Local Spotlight Mark H. Cavender Dallas Ray Nelson Jr. Wendell E. Rose Diane N. Larch Bishop James H. Dillo Aretta Evans Mark H. Cavender Buddy L. Parsons Peter S. Beer Donzie Ray Gilfilen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia National cybersecurity center to be developed in Huntington From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation