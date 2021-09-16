Chapman Funeral Home
WENDY NICOLE (BIRD) BROWNING went to her heavenly home Saturday, September 11th, 2021 after a short illness of pneumonia related to COVID.
She was born April 11th, 1974 to the late Johnnie R Bird and Diana "Lynn" (Persinger) Bird. Also preceded in death are her grandparents Melvin and Faye Bird and Richard and Martha "Bobbie" Miller.
Survived are her husband Jonathan "Kirby" Browning and son Johnnie R Browning (11) of Milton, daughter Sierra Nicole (Justin) and precious granddaughter Railynn of Milton, son Colton (Meranda) and two precious grandbabies Logan and Weatherby of Milton. Wendy is also survived by her sisters, Regina (Mike) Lewis of Teays Valley, Sherry (Nick) Roberts of Hurricane and Tiffani (Kyle) ODell of Milton. Her nephew Michael (Miranda) Hayes of Nitro, niece Celestia (Isaac) Samples of Milton and nieces Marli, Layni Bartram and Finli ODell of Milton. Brother in law Jimmy (Heidi) Browning of Milton, Father and Mother in laws Larry and Hazel of Milton. Wendy is also survived by her loving "mom squad" who are like her sisters and have been by her side through the years, good and bad. Everyone who knew Wendy loved her with all their heart. She loved big.
Wendy was a born again Christian and member of Teays Valley Baptist Church. Raising her son, Johnnie with strong Christian values was very important to Wendy. She learned the scriptures right along with Johnnie every week for his AWANA Clubs lessons, she loved and was loved by her Sunday School Class and it was very important to Wendy that her friends knew Jesus Christ as their savior as well. That's the only way for us to be with Wendy again one day.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Teays Valley Baptist Church with visitation beginning at Noon. Pastor Chad Estep will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the animal rescue or shelter of your choice as Wendy was a strong advocate for rescue animals. Or donation can be made to her son's education trust fund.
Johnnie R Browning has been set up at City National Bank so he may fulfill his educational dreams later in life.