WILLIAM ALFRED PAINTER, 91, of Culloden, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born July 7, 1928, the son of Ray and Opal Madge Watson Painter. He married the love of his life on June 1, 1950, Nina Faye Shirkey. They celebrated almost 70 years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Opal Painter, and sister, Reba Blankenship.
He is survived by his wife, Nina, and two daughters, Martha "Marty" and Eloise Painter of Culloden, Brenda Denise Haye and husband, Bryan of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren, Bryce Dolan Haye and Brandon Keith Haye and wife, Katie, all of Jacksonville; brother, Kenneth Painter and Lisa Koebler of Mount Dora, FL; and sister, Reta Turley and husband, Herman of Boca Raton, FL; special friends and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Hurricane, and retired from Houdille Industries, Huntington. He was a member of Putnam Masonic Lodge # 139, AF & AM where he served as Chaplain and was past Junior Warden; Order of the Eastern Star #116 where he served as Worthy Patron two different times; and Scottish Rite Bodies, Huntington.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, with Masonic Rites provided by Putnam Masonic Lodge # 139 AF & AM.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Painter family.