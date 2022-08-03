Chapman Funeral Home
WILLIAM (BILL) BERNARD ISNER SR., 85 and of Hurricane, WV, peacefully passed away at home on July 31, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after a short illness.
William was born in Glenmore, WV on May 31, 1937 to Donald E Isner and Genevieve E Wilt-Isner. After High School, he served in both the US Air Force and US Coast Guard from 1955~1964. William was also a disabled Veteran. He graduated from the North Carolina State University Truck Driving School in 1964. William's career as a professional truck driver spanned 42 years with a one-million-mile safe driver safety award and national driver of the year awards.
William was a devoted father and grandfather. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and courage. William led by example and installed the importance of family, hard work, making the right decision despite the outcome. William was also a man of faith and taught his family the importance of "living not from bread alone". A true role model from our greatest generation.
William started a love for learning early in life and was a passionate reader. William also loved traveling. This love took him to 49 of 50 U.S. States and multiple foreign countries. He also believed in "dress for success". He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
William is survived by his children: Diane (Joe) Isner, Karen Isner, Deborah Isner, William (Jaime) Isner Jr; siblings; sister, Judith (Gerald) Hudson, brothers Gary (Becky) Isner and David Isner; Eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald E Isner and Genevieve E Wilt-Isner; sister, Donna J. Isner-Holdren and brother, Douglas D Isner.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Kanawha Hospice Care for their constant and attentive care of our father.