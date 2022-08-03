Thank you for Reading.

William (Bill) Bernard Isner Sr.
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

WILLIAM (BILL) BERNARD ISNER SR., 85 and of Hurricane, WV, peacefully passed away at home on July 31, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after a short illness.

William was born in Glenmore, WV on May 31, 1937 to Donald E Isner and Genevieve E Wilt-Isner. After High School, he served in both the US Air Force and US Coast Guard from 1955~1964. William was also a disabled Veteran. He graduated from the North Carolina State University Truck Driving School in 1964. William's career as a professional truck driver spanned 42 years with a one-million-mile safe driver safety award and national driver of the year awards.

Tags

Recommended for you