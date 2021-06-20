WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" LESLIE, 76, of Winfield WV, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Madeline Weaver Leslie, J. Fred Leslie and Wilma Hodges Leslie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mike Leslie, grandson, Johnathon Leslie, and brothers, John Leslie, Butch Leslie, Bob Leslie and Joe Leslie, father-in-law and mother in-law Pearley and Micki Sayre.
Bill was an All-State quarterback who led Winfield High School to two state championships in 1960 and 1961. He was a graduate of Winfield High School Class of 1962 and was proud of the lifelong friends he made while at Winfield.
He along with his brothers, Butch and Bob Leslie were the owners and operators of Leslie Lumber Company, where they built custom homes throughout Putnam County.
Throughout his life, Bill has always been heavily involved with the horse industry. He started his showing career at age 66 and winning OVRHA Rookie of the Year in 2014. Bill has owned and raised many quarter horses over the years while involved with the National Reining Horse Association, National Reined Cow Horse Association, National Cutting Horse Association, Ohio Valley Reining Horse Association and a charter member of the WV Reining Horse Association.
Bill's greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife, of almost 17 years to the day, Tina Sayre Leslie; son, Brian and LeeAnn Leslie and, Sandy Leslie, the mother of his children; son, Andrew and Diana Marcum; daughter, Alicia and Jeff Luechtefeld; grandchildren, Ryan and Tiffany Leslie, Erica and Justin Leep, Matt Dixon, Meghan Leslie, David Leslie, and Sean Leslie, great-grandchildren, Michael, Hailey, and Aubrey Leslie, Josie and Jacob Leep, Maddie and Margot Luechtefeld, and Noah Levi and Sayre Marcum; sisters, Marilynn Christiani, Charlotte Leslie, Glen and Anita Leslie Yeager and Debbie Chapman, sister in-laws, Beverly Leslie, Janet Leslie, Laura Leslie, Kathy Grinstead, and Debbie Christian, brother in-law, Doug and Bonita Sayre and his faithful fury companion Molly.
Funeral Service to honor Bill will be 11 a.m., Wednesday June 23, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Dr. Jeffrey A. Johnson officiating. Committal service will follow in Winfield Cemetery, Winfield WV with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating.
Family will receive visitors 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Bill's name to: Michael Joseph Leslie Scholarship Foundation c/o The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation P.O. Box 3041 Charleston WV 25331, or Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston WV 25387.
