WILLIAM "BILL" EDWARD LESLIE, 76 of Winfield died June 17, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Wednesday June 23, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be 6 - 8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday Gazette-Mail Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Leslie family.
