WILLIAM CHESTER "BILL" BAILES, 88, of Hurricane, passed away on September 13, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington.
He was born June 3, 1934, the son of the late Lawrence and Eva Bailes. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his Siblings, Arlene Wiseman, Gerald "Jack" Bailes, Gerry Amick, Robert "Bob" Bailes, Leila "Pete" Dooley.
Bill retired as a superintendent in construction and mining. He served his country in the US Army.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Shawn Bailes (Stephanie) of Ripley, Robert Bailes (Cassie) of Lavalette and Michael Bailes (Lisa) of Fishersville, VA; 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Brynlee, Carson, Maggie, and Fox; 2 great grandchildren, Emersyn and Winnie; sister, Linda Willis of Summersville.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Jerry Losh officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's honor to Make-a-wish at 888 Oakwood Road #30, Charleston, WV 25314, or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.