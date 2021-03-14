WILLIAM E. "SMOKEY" STOVER, 90 of Fraziers Bottom passed away Friday March 12, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Born October 20, 1930 in Gallagher, WV, he was a son of the late Charles and Sylvia Stover.
Smokey served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Prime Energy as the Eastern Operation District Manager after many years of faithful service. Smokey was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, Southside where he served as Deacon. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting with people at local nursing homes and hospitals.
He is survived by his wife, Lavaughn Stover; children, Gloria E. Thompson of Arkansas, Ronnie E. Stover (Heather) of Florida, and Wilma Tennant (Howard) of Texas; Terry Stover; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Faye Collins and Charles Stover both of South Carolina.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Rev. David Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to HospiceCare.
You may share memories of Smokey by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
