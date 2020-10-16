WILLIAM ELMER "WILLIE" HODGES of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 11, 2020 after a long illness.
Willie was born February 11, 1947 a son of the late Rome and Maxine Hodges. He was also preceded in death by a special mother, Helen Hern. He was also a 1968 graduate of Winfield High School.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Hern Hodges; special sister-in-law, Sandra Hern of Hurricane; brother-in-law, Donald Hern of Ona; brother, John Hodges (Norma) of Hurricane; three siblings; nephews, Ryan Adkins of South Charleston, Michael Hern of Hurricane, Timmy Hodges of Hurricane; nieces, Shannon Hern of Ona, Michelle Hodges of Hurricane; great-nephews, Kenneth Ray Coburn, Tyler Hodges, Camron Callahan and a host of other family and friends who loved him dearly.
Willie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School teacher and Superintendent as well as a church Trustee and church janitor with his wife for 23 years. He was active with Teays Valley Fellowship for five years serving as its president. He worked many jobs throughout his life including with Clagg Lumber for 28 years.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17 at Lower Hodges Cemetery, Hurricane Creek with Rev. Aaron Kerr officiating. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff of Cabell-Huntington ICU and the Edwards Cancer Center as well as Dr. Sean DiCristafaro and Dr. Leonard Fichter and their nurses for the care provided.
