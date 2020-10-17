GREGORY THORNTON, 70, of Hurricane died Thursday October 15, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 2 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at Freedom's Promise Ministries, Fraizers Bottom, WV. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Thornton family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.