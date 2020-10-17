Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
GREGORY THORNTON, 70, of Hurricane died Thursday October 15, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 2 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at Freedom's Promise Ministries, Fraizers Bottom, WV. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Thornton family.