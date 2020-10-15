Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM ELMER "WILLIE" HODGES of Hurricane passed away, October 11, 2020. A complete obituary will publish in Friday's edition of this newspaper. Graveside service will be held at 2pm Saturday, October 17, at Lower Hodges Cemetery, Hurricane Creek with Rev. Aaron Kerr officiating. Chapman Funeral Homes and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley, Hurricane. and is honored to serve the Hodges family.