William Howard Hensley
WILLIAM "BILL" HOWARD HENSLEY 88, of Hurricane, WV passed away on January 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital Huntington, WV.

He was born on October 15, 1934 the son of the late W. Howard Hensley Sr. and Hetty E. Spence Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael.

