William Howard Hensley

WILLIAM "BILL" HOWARD HENSLEY 88, of Hurricane, WV passed away on January 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital Huntington, WV.
He was born on October 15, 1934 the son of the late W. Howard Hensley Sr. and Hetty E. Spence Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael.
Bill was a 1952 graduate of St Albans High School. He attended Georgia Tech as a co-op student, where he lettered in cross country and as a football manager. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. While in college his education was interrupted by an industrial accident that left him temporarily blind in both eyes and permanently blind in one eye. During his recovery period he married Rose, had a son and attended WV State and Morris Harvey College, where he took all of the math courses available. He completed his Mechanical Engineering degree at WVU in 1962.He was a member of Pi Tau Sigma and Tau Beta Pi Engineering honorary fraternities.
Bill served as Chairman of the WV section of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and a Delegate representing the region including WV. He has been a member of Lions Clubs International for more than 35 years. He served on the Board of the Medical Eye Bank of WV and was the President of his community HOA for 10 years after its inception.
Bill was retired from DuPont and Olin Chemical. Bill and Rose enjoyed traveling, the beach, WV State Parks, movies, and just hanging out together. For many years, Fridays were "Date Day" and Bill tried to see that Rose always had fresh roses to enjoy. He was forever thankful for those that donated the corneas of their deceased loved ones so he might see. He had 15 corneal transplants during his lifetime to maintain some vision.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 67 years, Rose; their daughter: Lisa Gregoire of Odenton, MD; grandchildren: Greg (Amanda) Hensley, Sara (Phil) Pendleton, Chelsea Gregoire, Matt Hensley and Lindsay Gregoire; great-grandchildren: Skye and Lincoln Pendleton; and his siblings: Jon (Grova) Hensley, Beth (Woodrow) Lucas, and Margie Evrard.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am Saturday February 4, 2023, at Teays Valley Presbyterian Church 5339 Teays Valley Road Scott Depot, WV 25560 with Rev. Kyle Key officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to: WV Lions Sight Foundation 1170 Avalon Rd. Fairmont, WV 26554 or Medical Eye Bank of WV 3 Courtney Dr. Charleston, WV 25304.