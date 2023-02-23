WILLIAM JOSEPH THOMPSON JR. 79, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on February 15, 2023.
He was born September 10, 1943, in Charleston, WV to the late Helen Elizabeth Sullivan, BA and W.J. Thompson, JD.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 12:45 am
Bill was a college graduate, Naval Reserve veteran, home builder and member of Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.
He is survived by his four children: Rose, Helen, Homer, and Judd; thirteen grandchildren; his former wife Deborah, one sister Ann, nieces and cousins.
Bill took pride that each of his children gained a work ethic as well as remuneration and traditional handyman skills working in the family business. Bill's favorite pastime was cooking, and he frequently gifted portions of what he prepared. Starting as an exchange student in England after high school, he was a world traveler until his health declined, and he felt their appreciation when his children often took their families to places they had visited as youngsters. Bill loved his Church and enjoyed many volunteered hours of work over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday February 25, 2023, at Ascension Catholic Church, 905 Hickory Mills Road, Hurricane, WV, 25526. Burial will be private. Due to the Lenten season, no flowers are permitted.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ascension Catholic Church.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Bill's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Thompson family arrangements again.
