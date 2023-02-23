Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM JOSEPH THOMPSON JR. 79, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on February 15, 2023.

He was born September 10, 1943, in Charleston, WV to the late Helen Elizabeth Sullivan, BA and W.J. Thompson, JD.

