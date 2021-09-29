Chapman Funeral Home
WILLIAM McKINLEY "BILL" "POOCHIE" GILLISPIE II, 72, of Red House WV, formerly of Winfield, passed away on September 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington WV.
He was the son of William and Iva Mae Henson Gillispie. A sister, Pattie Watson, also preceded him in death. Bill graduated from Winfield High School in 1968, was drafted into the US Army in 1968 and served his country proudly in Vietnam until 1971. He was retired from the Putnam County Sheriffs Dept, was a member of Adda Baptist Church, Hurricane and an active member of the Winfield area athletic community.
Surviving Bill is his wife of 46 years, Sharon Gillispie, son Shawn (Danielle) Gillispie of Fort Myers FL, daughter, Roxanna Hawkins (Tom Pinson) of Red House WV and William "Billy" (Amanda) Gillispie of Parkersburg, his grandchildren, Peyton and Adyson Gillispie, Zachary Searls, Nichole Wysong, Briauna Hailey, and Bayleigh and Brock Gillispie, and one great grandson Aiden Wysong, sisters Mae Erwin (Aubrey) and Caroline King and his special friends, Doug Parsons and Rick Painter, among many other friends and family.
Funeral Service for Poochie will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 2 2021, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park.
The family will receive visitors from 11 until 1 p.m., at the funeral home.