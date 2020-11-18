Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM RAY CARTE, 81, of Hurricane passed away, November 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday November 20, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Masks are required. A private burial will be held. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Carte family.