William Richards

WILLIAM MARK RICHARDS, 60, of Hurricane, formerly of Elizabeth, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at UK Healthcare, Lexington, KY.
Born January 7, 1961 in Charleston, Mark was a son of the late John Harvey and Lena Mae Stover Richards. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Brenda Wood and brother-in-law, Douglas Baisden.
He retired from Putnam PSD with 28 years of service and was formerly employed with the Town of Elizabeth Water Company and Ravens Metal both located in Elizabeth as well as ARMCO Steel at Montcoal. He was a member of Amazing Grace Fellowship, Seth and WV Clays, Inc. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his side-by-side. He was a member of Burning Springs Masonic Lodge # 132 AF & AM and the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter # 113.
Surviving are his wife. Diana Kay Walker Richards; son, Jonathan Mark Richards of Minneapolis, MN; brother, Mike Richards (Anna Fay) of Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Janet Epling (Dwight) of Costa, sister-in-law, Renee Ball of Danville; brother-in-law, Barry Slone (Gail) of Dunbar; nephews, Shawn Richards (Mindy) of Parkersburg, Todd Richards (Amy) of Elizabeth, Chad Richards (Kim) of Morgantown, Matthew Epling (Courtney) of Arnett, Jordan Epling (Brittany) of St. Albans; uncle, Kenneth "Nook" Richards of Comfort; 18 great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece. Also surviving is a special family member, Joann Christian and special friends include Sonya Haynes, Craig Coplin, Jamie Smith, Jack DePue, Mike Whited and a host of friends at the Creston deer camp.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm Friday, January 22, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane officiated by his nephew, Pastor Matthew Epling. Burial with Masonic rites will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday at the funeral home where an Eastern Star service will be also take place. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
