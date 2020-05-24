William "Rob" Collins

WILLIAM ROBERT "ROB" COLLINS, 50, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Born July 4, 1969, Rob was a son of the late Gary L. Collins and Cheryl Hughes. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing. He also was a big UK and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Surviving are his wife, Tracy; sons, Brandon Collins and David Hall both of Kentucky; step-son, Donovan Botkin of Charleston; sister, Angela Collins Rapp (Jimmy) of Hurricane; step-mother, Betty J. Collins of Hurricane; step-sisters, Tina Young (Danny) of Hurricane, Teresa Graham (John) of Lavalette; grandsons, Tyree Botkin and Oliver Hall.
A celebration of Rob's life will be held at a future date. Until then, you may visit his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Collins family.