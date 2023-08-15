Chapman Funeral Home
WILMA LOU GREEN McCLUNG was born, December 25, 1930 in Mt. Nebo WV. Born to parents Velma O'Dell Green and Orval Green, she was a gift from God and Santa. One of her favorite stories was that she was delivered by the local vet, Charlie Beam. She attended Nicholas County High School and after graduation, worked in the Nicholos County Courthouse.
She married the love of her life, Boyd McClung, when he returned from service in the Navy during WWII. They moved to Charleston to begin their life together and raise their family. The young family moved to St. Albans where they lived until the children were grown and finished college. They retired to Hurricane, WV and during those years, the couple traveled extensively, were active in their church, and absolutely reveled in the grandchildren coming their way.
As life would have it, Boyd passed before Wilma. After living independently for a decade, with the support of loving neighbors, Wilma moved to South Carolina to be with her children where she continued to have an active and happy life. She enjoyed helping her daughter-in-law paint reclaimed furniture, annual beach trips with the family, daily walks around the neighborhood, plays, concerts, camping and frequent trips to the family home place where she enjoyed the company of her brother and sister's in-law. She especially enjoyed whipping the pants off all comers in her favorite game, Rummikub.
Wilma finished her journey through this life on August 10, 2023, at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her husband, Boyd, a sister and two brothers. She is survived by her children, son, Stephen McClung and wife Connie, daughters, Deborah Craddock and husband Larry, Carol Hogard and husband Gordon and "adopted" daughter, Karen Higginbotham. Also, by her grandchildren, Michael and Ashley McClung, Heather Richardson-Hill and husband Phil, Deanna Hogard and Tori Wiseman and husband Keith, and five great grandchildren, Ellie, Becca, Alfie, Verity and Jameson, all of whom she adored and don't forget her grand dogs: Tankie, Tira, Ella, Kurgan, Dexter and Morgan.
A Celebration of Wilma's Life will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Rev. Teresa Markins officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.