Wilma Lou Green McClung
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

WILMA LOU GREEN McCLUNG was born, December 25, 1930 in Mt. Nebo WV. Born to parents Velma O'Dell Green and Orval Green, she was a gift from God and Santa. One of her favorite stories was that she was delivered by the local vet, Charlie Beam. She attended Nicholas County High School and after graduation, worked in the Nicholos County Courthouse.

She married the love of her life, Boyd McClung, when he returned from service in the Navy during WWII. They moved to Charleston to begin their life together and raise their family. The young family moved to St. Albans where they lived until the children were grown and finished college. They retired to Hurricane, WV and during those years, the couple traveled extensively, were active in their church, and absolutely reveled in the grandchildren coming their way.

