ZACHARY JORDAN HANNAH 29, of St. Albans WV passed away on November 7, 2020.
Zach was born on January 7, 1991 to Deborah L. Doss Ramsey and James Michael Hannah.
He was preceded in death by, his paternal grandparents Jean and William R. Hannah, and maternal grandfather Robert T. Doss Jr.
Zach was a gentle soul, who cared about giving to others. He also enjoyed music, boating and most water activities, but most of all, his loving dog Daphne.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by: his brothers, Scott Hannah and Sierra Daniels and their son, Connor of St. Albans, and Brian Doss of Mallory, maternal grandmother Hazel Doss of Davin, and life partner and companion, Daniel Thomas, of St. Albans.
Funeral service for Zach will be 12 p.m., Thursday November 12, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. John Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online message may visit his tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to assist the Hannah family.