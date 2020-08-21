ZACHARY JOSEPH THOMPSON, 55, of Hurricane, WV passed peacefully to his eternal home on August 16, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his father: Reverend Benton T. Thompson Jr; mother: Barbara Thompson; brother: Larry Johnson; four sisters: Debbie Thompson, Carol Thompson, Nina Shipp, and Phyllis Willis; Zack leaves behind his loving wife Stephanie Thompson and daughter Leeara Thompson of Hurricane, West Virginia; son: Brandon Lowe of South Point, Ohio; his brothers: Tyrone Johnson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Randolph Thompson of Duluth, Georgia, Reverend Benton T. Thompson III, of Ellenwood, Georgia, Dale Mann of White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia and Lawrence Terry of Hurricane, West Virginia. He will also be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Zack graduated from Hurricane High School in 1983, and was honored with an award from the NAACP for being the first African-American to graduate from Hurricane High. He was able to do this because of his loving and kind spirit. Zack enjoyed meeting people and could quickly turn a stranger into a lifelong friend. He loved helping people, so he joined the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Zack's honorable work experience spanned more than 35 years in careers with the International Union of Elevator Constructors, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, as well as, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. His work allowed him to share his knowledge of the state while traveling with friends and family. Funeral services for Zack will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, West Virginia with Rev. Benton T. Thompson III officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston WV. The family will receive visitors Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to WV State Code COVID -19 restrictions and guidelines, the number allowed to attend is limited while also wearing masks.