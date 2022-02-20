CHARITY HOPE PENNINGTON, 36, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul D. Pennington.
She always ministered about Jesus, played piano, touched everyone's heart who knew her and was computer savvy.
She is survived by her mother, Brenda Pennington; brother, Lonnie Pennington and sister, Angel Pennington both of St. Albans; brother, Donnie Pennington of Texas; niece, Megan and nephew, Nicholas of Texas, nephews, Derrick (Christen) and Dillion all of St. Albans, nephew, Josh of Charleston and nephew , Matthew of Sissonville.
The family would like to give a special thank you to sister, Angel who gave her love staying close by her sister's side. And also Aunt Geraldine Gillispie (her Godmother), Aunt Gail Harper and a heartfelt thank you to her brother Lonnie who's been there for her since her birth. Also the family would like to give a special thanks to Erica Gunnoe and all the staff at CAMC Primary Care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 21, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Raymond Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.