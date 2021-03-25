Thank you for Reading.

CHARITY JO WORKMAN, 28, of Chapmanville, WV, entered into rest on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

