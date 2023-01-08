CHARLENE GRACE HARMON 95, of St. Albans gained her Heavenly Angel Wings on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with her loving family at her side at the Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston.
Charlene was born on October 15, 1927 in Dunbar, WV, to the late Leonard Everett Hughes and Elva Mae Stover Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John T. Harmon; brother, Leonard R. Hughes; sisters, Vivian Hughes Alley, Bonnie Hughes Bumpus, Lola Hughes Arthur and Sybil Hughes Robinson.
Charlene graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1947 where she was a member of the band and a majorette. She was a member of Hansford Senior Center and Royal Order of the Moose. She served 12 years on the board of Kanawha Valley Senior Services and served 13 years as a Senator in the Silver haired legislature where she was recognized as a dedicated WV Citizen by the WV Senate. She was a Christian and devoted loving member of New Millennium Full Gospel Church, St. Albans, where she served as treasurer.
Charlene worked at Columbia Gas Transmission for 30 years and became the first female buyer in the history of the company.
Charlene was a friend to all who knew her and everyone who met her loved her personality and spirit. There was no one more giving or caring. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love knew no bounds.
She loved to travel, do volunteer work, attending church and being with her large family.
Surviving are her daughters, Debbie Kitchen (Jess, deceased) and Karen Panetta (Joseph); son, Joe Robert Roseberry, II (Mary). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Melissa L. Welch (Toby), Joseph B. Marino (Ashley), Chad M. White, Bobby Roseberry (Emily), Christopher Roseberry (Kelly), Derek Roseberry (Kayla) and special daughter in love, Alicia Roseberry; great grandchildren, Gage White, Chase Lambert, Parker Lambert, Ava Roseberry, Elaine Roseberry, and Lillian Roseberry. Also surviving to treasure her memories are many nieces and nephews who adore their family Matriarch and advisor.
The family of Ms. Harmon would like to extend a grateful thank you for the caring help and attention from Hospice and from EMS Kanawha County.
A celebration of Charlene's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Richard Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memory Park, London.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.