Charlene Grace Harmon
CHARLENE GRACE HARMON 95, of St. Albans gained her Heavenly Angel Wings on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with her loving family at her side at the Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston.

Charlene was born on October 15, 1927 in Dunbar, WV, to the late Leonard Everett Hughes and Elva Mae Stover Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John T. Harmon; brother, Leonard R. Hughes; sisters, Vivian Hughes Alley, Bonnie Hughes Bumpus, Lola Hughes Arthur and Sybil Hughes Robinson.

