CHARLENE SOWARDS CARDEA, Born July 16, 1936, Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

