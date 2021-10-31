Charles A. Bailey Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLES A. BAILEY, 84, of Charleston passed away peacefully on October 26, 2021 at The Teays Valley Center, Genesis Nursing Home in Teays Valley after a long battle with Dementia.Preceding him in death were his wife Patsy Bailey and siblings Frank, Harry, Leonard and Billy Bailey.He was employed by True Temper Corporation for many years. He retired from the City of Charleston as the Assistant Street Commissioner. His hobbies were going to ourcamp, fishing, playing cards and watching WVU and Marshall Football. I can hear him now saying "Let's Go Mountaineers and We are Marshall."He was an active Shriner up until the time he was admitted to the nursing home.Surviving are his children, Candy Sims (Jimmy) and Linda Richmond (Bryan); grandchildren, Hailey Richmond and Jaxon Richmond. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and a hostof friends who are also left to mourn his passing.YOU WILL BE SADLY MISSED, WE LOVE YOUFuneral Services will be 1 p.m., Monday November 1, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler MountainMemory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services.The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.comCunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bailey Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billy Bailey Leonard Harry Sport Work Charles A. Bailey Funeral Home Nursing Home Frank Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rusty A. Wyant Dorsel Hodges Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner John Henry Crist Dorsel Hodges Christopher Michael Boggs Renee Wiles-Johnson Blank Glen R. Erwin Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 31, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right