Charles A. Bailey
CHARLES A. BAILEY, 84, of Charleston passed away peacefully on October 26, 2021 at The Teays Valley Center, Genesis Nursing Home in Teays Valley after a long battle with Dementia.

Preceding him in death were his wife Patsy Bailey and siblings Frank, Harry, Leonard and Billy Bailey.

He was employed by True Temper Corporation for many years. He retired from the City of Charleston as the Assistant Street Commissioner. His hobbies were going to our

camp, fishing, playing cards and watching WVU and Marshall Football. I can hear him now saying "Let's Go Mountaineers and We are Marshall."

He was an active Shriner up until the time he was admitted to the nursing home.

Surviving are his children, Candy Sims (Jimmy) and Linda Richmond (Bryan); grandchildren, Hailey Richmond and Jaxon Richmond. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and a host

of friends who are also left to mourn his passing.

YOU WILL BE SADLY MISSED, WE LOVE YOU

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Monday November 1, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain

Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services.

The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com

Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bailey Family.

