CHARLES A. TATE, 80, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022 after an ongoing battle with congestive heart failure.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife Betty Lou Tate, infant son, Michael Andrew Tate and parents Richard and Arleen Tate.
Charles was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and enlisted in the United States Army after graduation. He was stationed in France during the Vietnam war. After returning to the states, he met and married the love of his life Betty Lou Burdette. Charles worked as a union truck driver out of teamsters local 175. After retiring he drove for Marshall University football and was an avid fan of the Herd.
Charles was saved in 2009 and was a faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church. From that day forward, he spent the rest of his life as a God loving Christian man.
Charles loved his family; he enjoyed sharing stories of his grandchildren and their accomplishments. He was a very proud papaw.
Charles is survived by his son, Terry Tate (Beth Satterfield-Tate), grandchildren, Jared Tate, and Meghan Tate; brothers, Ray Tate (Donna), Robert Tate; sisters, Roberta Tate-Bowyer, Sharon Tate Keller and several Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville, with Pastor Kevan Bartlett officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Family Cemetery, Charleston.
The family wishes to thank Kanawha Hospice Care for their wonderful care and support.