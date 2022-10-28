Thank you for Reading.

Charles Adrian White Sr.
On Monday, October 19, 1925, the Lord blessed Irice and Albert B. White with their first-born son, CHARLES ADRIAN, SR. He grew up in Institute, West Virginia where he would be embraced by the community for the rest of his life. He attended the local public schools, and upon graduation from high school, he joined the United States Army. Charles served as an airplane engine mechanic for the celebrated Tuskegee Airmen unit in 1944.

He was honorably discharged in 1946, having earned the American Theater Victory Ribbon for his dutiful service. That same year, Charles enrolled in West Virginia State College (now West Virginia State University) where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Charles met and married Savannah "Van" Cole in 1949. This union was blessed with three children; Taun Charlene, Charles Adrian, Jr. and Lynn Mechelle.

