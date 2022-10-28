Charles Adrian White Sr.

On Monday, October 19, 1925, the Lord blessed Irice and Albert B. White with their first-born son, CHARLES ADRIAN, SR. He grew up in Institute, West Virginia where he would be embraced by the community for the rest of his life. He attended the local public schools, and upon graduation from high school, he joined the United States Army. Charles served as an airplane engine mechanic for the celebrated Tuskegee Airmen unit in 1944.
He was honorably discharged in 1946, having earned the American Theater Victory Ribbon for his dutiful service. That same year, Charles enrolled in West Virginia State College (now West Virginia State University) where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Charles met and married Savannah "Van" Cole in 1949. This union was blessed with three children; Taun Charlene, Charles Adrian, Jr. and Lynn Mechelle.
Charles was employed by West Virginia State College as a Business Administrator. He and the White family owned several businesses including an Esso Service Station; White's Superette; Van's Varsity Villa and Dick's Place - all of which served the Institute, Nitro and Dunbar communities. The family members all took turns working at all the businesses. Additionally, Charles owned and managed several apartment buildings and other rental properties which he primarily rented to students.
Charles knew everyone and everyone knew him. He was an avid community activist. He served on many area committees.
Charles met Dr. Beverly A. Farrow and they were married in 2002. He served his church, Power House of Deliverance in West Dunbar, West Virginia, for 43 years. He was a faithful steward until his passing. He served as trustee and treasurer and was the bastion of the church. Charles was appointed Elder in July 2011 by Apostle Melvin L. Mosley due to his service, wisdom and experience. Charles' engagement with civic activities, church, and business earned him the moniker of "Mayor of Institute!".
Charles left a prominent mark on just about everyone he met in one way or another. Whether someone needed a lift, groceries delivered, gasoline that they couldn't pay for at that moment, food, car repairs or even a place to stay, he was always there. He had a kind heart and a soft spot for those in need. Of course, if you angered him, you could also feel his wrath. But "his bark was worse than his bite". His service, his spirit, his willingness to help and to give, will be missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert B. and Irice M. White; son, Charles A. White, Jr.; brother, Albert "Monty" White, and other loved ones too numerous to mention.
Left to cherish the memories are his beloved wife, Beverly Farrow; daughters, Taun Bogan (Sidney), Lynn Long (Henry); brother, Laurence "Larry" White and sister, Marie White Seabrooks and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held in Charles' honor at Dunbar Nazarene Church at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 30, with Bishop Melvin Mosley officiating. Those who wish to visit with the family may arrive at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in his honor to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, WV 25387.