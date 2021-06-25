CHARLES ALEXANDER EAGLE, 90 of Leroy, passed away June 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 29, 1931 in Roane County, WV, a son of the late Gale and Fallie Platt Eagle. He was a 1949 graduate of Ripley High School where he was the President of the High School FFA Chapter. He is a US Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 29 years of service. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and going to all of their activites and sporting events. He enjoyed reading, attending auctions where he bought and sold equipment. He loved farming and was awarded the first All American Farmer in Jackson County.
He is survived by his wife of Libby Lovell Eagle; son Al (Stephanie) Eagle of Scott Depot; daughter Debbie Caldon of Leroy; grandchildren, Miranda (Robbie) Hamilton, Carly (Matt) Brohard, Andrew (Jessica) Eagle, Josef (Leslie) Eagle, Justin Eagle and Savannah Eagle; great grandchildren, Eli and Grayson Hamilton, Lucy and Jessa Eagle, Jace, Libby and Luke Eagle and Blair Brohard sisters Betty Conant of Lubeck, Margie (Delbert) Parsons of Reedy, and Dottie (Jack) Comer of Sissonville.
In addition to his parent's he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Elaine Eagle and sister and brother-in-law Lois and Ed Ford.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial with Military Rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gay, Roane County. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.