CHARLES ALLEN HARRAH, 77, of Hurricane, WV passed away on December 4, 2020 after a short illness.
He was the son of Fred and Florence Harrah. He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1961. He was the longtime owner of Harrah's South Charleston Garage, a family owned business for 52 years. Charlie was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and contagious laugh. He enjoyed playing pranks on family and friends and loved to get one over on people. He was friendly, outgoing, never met a stranger, and an avid WVU fan. He enjoyed hunting (off his side porch) and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father Fred Cecil Harrah and his mother Florence Baker Harrah.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail Meeks Harrah. He is also survived by his son, Charles Allen Jr.; and his daughters Chris Harrah Turner (Robert), and Deby Quick; as well as his four grandchildren, Grayson Epperson, Abigail Turner, Katherine Turner, and Willow Meade. He is also survived by his siblings, Fred C. Harrah Jr (Becky), Susan Harrah Bennett (Tom) and his many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a service at this time. Memories of Charlie may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.