CHARLES ALLEN TUCKER II, of DuPont City, WV, passed away November 11, 2022 after a long illness. He was born June 19, 1955 to Charles Allen Tucker I and Pauline Buckley Tucker at Hugheston, WV.
Charlie was a graduate of DuPont High School, Class of 1973, and WV Institute of Technology, Class of 1977. He had a successful career in football at both schools. He received his master's degree in Educational Administration at WVU COGS in 1982. He was a teacher and principal of various schools in Kanawha County for 22 years. He was a member of WV Southern Board of Football Officials, and a member of Kanawha County and National Secondary and Elementary Schools Principals Association. He loved hunting and trout fishing with his son. He was a jokester, loved teasing folks, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed cooking, He was a diehard WVU Mountaineer fan like his Mom, and enjoyed watching all sporting events. He coached KC Little League baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Leonard "Buck" and Hester Tucker and Herman and Melda Akers Buckley, and a number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and his "fur babies" Prissy and Max.
He is survived by his pride and joy, Charles Allen III, his Aunts Goldie Sue Farley, Jeanie and Toshika Buckley, Uncles Okey (Patsy) and Sterling Tucker, Uncle Robert (Sally) Buckley, mother of his son, Tammy Gwinn, best friend, Joe McMillion and a host of cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held November 26, at Hughes Creek Community Church at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hughes Creek Community Church Youth Group, Hugheston, WV 25110, as his love of life centered on teaching children.
Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove is assisting the Tucker family. You may express condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com