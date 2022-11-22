Thank you for Reading.

Charles Allen Tucker
CHARLES ALLEN TUCKER II, of DuPont City, WV, passed away November 11, 2022 after a long illness. He was born June 19, 1955 to Charles Allen Tucker I and Pauline Buckley Tucker at Hugheston, WV.

Charlie was a graduate of DuPont High School, Class of 1973, and WV Institute of Technology, Class of 1977. He had a successful career in football at both schools. He received his master's degree in Educational Administration at WVU COGS in 1982. He was a teacher and principal of various schools in Kanawha County for 22 years. He was a member of WV Southern Board of Football Officials, and a member of Kanawha County and National Secondary and Elementary Schools Principals Association. He loved hunting and trout fishing with his son. He was a jokester, loved teasing folks, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed cooking, He was a diehard WVU Mountaineer fan like his Mom, and enjoyed watching all sporting events. He coached KC Little League baseball.

