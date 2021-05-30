Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES AMOS MOORE, 79 of Dunmore passed away May 28, 2021 at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Chuck will be cremated after the services. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 from 2 - 4 p.m., at the funeral home.

