CHARLES AMOS MOORE, 79 of Dunmore passed away May 28, 2021 at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Chuck will be cremated after the services. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 from 2 - 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.